How To Run and Install Stacer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa?

Stacer is an application that is used for many tasks. I often use this application to see info about running computer systems, delete repositories, delete cache, and many others.





When I upgraded the Ubuntu version from 18.04 to 20.04, this application became unusable. I checked the system that this application is still installed. However, when I run it using a shortcut or command on the terminal, the system cannot run it successfully. Perhaps the reason is that the system did not find the Stacer at the destination directory.





When this article was written, Stacer was not yet available for Ubuntu Focal Fossa. But that does not mean users can not use this application on ubuntu 20.04.





So, how to run this application on Ubuntu 20.04?





sudo apt remove stacer . Next, I download the Stacer application .deb package format. Maybe there are some ways that are actually simple. However, I chose to delete it first with the command:. Next, I download the Stacer application here . For Ubuntu packages, we can choose with thepackage format.





After the .deb package successfully downloaded. Users can open it directly on the " Open with Software Install" menu. Or maybe use the command on the terminal: sudo dpkg -i package-name.deb . If you install using dpkg , make sure that the command writing is correct and the address of the directory you open in the terminal matches the location of the application file.





And the result is like in the picture below:





Stacer on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa





