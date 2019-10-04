Install and Run Stacer on Xubuntu/Ubuntu Linux!

This morning, when I read the timeline on Facebook, there was one post from someone who shared an application link for Linux, Stacer. I am curious, so I want to know the usefulness of this application. And apparently, Stacer has many cool features that might be useful for yo u.





Stacer is an open source application that can be used to monitor computer performance and optimize systems on Linux distributions. In this application there are many useful menus for your system. In this post, I discuss the Stacer features that you can use on Xubuntu 18.04. But before, if you want to try it, you can follow the commands below!.





Easy steps to install Stacer on Xubuntu/Ubuntu!.





sudo add-apt-repository ppa:oguzhaninan/stacer -y sudo apt-get update (If the Ubuntu that you are using is not automatically updating) sudo apt-get install stacer -y

For other distro users, you can visit this site to see the steps to install Stacer on the linux distro that you use.





Wait until the installation is complete and successful. If Stacer is already installed on your computer, please run this application and it will look like the image below:

Menus in Stacer!

1. System info

This menu will display information about your computer system. In this menu, there will be some information about CPU, RAM and DISK usage. In addition, there is also info about your system such as hostname, platform, distribution used, CPU model, kernel used and others.





2. Startup Apps

In this menu, we can see info about applications that run automatically when the computer is turned on. You can also set to enable/disabele applications that run automatically, add new applications to the startup list, edit and delete.





3. System Cleaner

One feature that is a favorite for me. In this menu, we can clear application caches, package caches, crash reports, application logs, and trash.





4. Search

This menu might work to find files, directories, etc. that are found on the computer system that we use. But when I try to find a folder, this menu doesn't work well. In the description on this Search page also shows that this menu is still beta.





5. Services

Menu that has a function to view services running on a computer system. We can disable/enable the desired service on this menu.





6. Processes

This menu has the same function as Processes in the System Monitor application in Ubuntu. Serves to see the processes that running on your computer system. You can also do "End Process" on the process that you want to end.





7. Uninstaller

A very helpful menu for linux users to uninstall packages that are no longer used. We can uninstall the application package on Ubuntu via this menu, even users can uninstall applications that are installed using a snap through this menu.





8. Resources

Menu that serves to present history data from CPU, Disk, and Network. This menu also has the same function on the Resources menu in the Ubuntu System Monitor application.





9. Helpers

Menu that used to set the Host. We can edit settings related to Host.





10. APT Repository Manager

This menu functions to add, edit, and delete APT repositories stored in your system.





11. GNOME Settings

For Xubuntu users who use the Xfce desktop environment. You cannot use this menu. Because this menu is specifically for users of the GNOME desktop environment. This menu serves to adjust the appearance of GNOME needed by Linux distro users who use GNOME as a desktop environment.





12. Settings

This menu is a setting of Stacer. In addition, there is also a menu to send feedback to Stacer developers.





In the menu in Stacer, there are some that don't work in Xubuntu, for example in the Search menu, and GNOME Settings (because I don't use the GNOME desktop environment). But maybe these two menus will work well on Ubuntu or a distro that uses the GNOME desktop environment.





I highly recommend Stacer for you, because this application is very useful for linux users in monitoring and optimizing the performance of the computer system used. Hope it is useful and ENJOY!