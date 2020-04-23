Welcome to Xubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa!

It has been 2 months since I wrote and updated content on this blog, because the laptop I have been using for 10 years has suddenly died completely. And this time I tried writing again using a new laptop.

In addition, Xubuntu 20.04 has been released (Goodbye and thanks to Xubuntu 18.04). I have changed the Xubuntu distro to 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.





What is the taste of this Xubuntu 20.04 LTS(Long-term Support)?





This is purely my opinion, it still feels like the previous LTS version. But when I upgraded, there were some additional wallpapers in the gallery and also on the splash screen turned black. If you don't like the default splash screen display, you can change it. Please read the article on this blog about "Changing the Xubuntu splash screen"





Please visit this page to see some of the changes in xubuntu 20.04.





I am a fan of the LTS version, because this version has the support for a longer period than the regular version. Xubuntu 20.04 will get an update until April 29, 2023.





How to upgrade Xubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 on terminal?





The steps to upgrade to the new version, we can still use the method as when upgrading ubuntu 16.04 to 18.04. You can read the article on this blog about how to upgrade Ubuntu . Or please follow the steps below!.





Open a terminal and type the command below:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade sudo apt dist-upgrade

Next, please type the command sudo do-release-upgrade . If you don't find a new version (in this case version 20.04), please type sudo do-release-upgrade -d .





And wait for the upgrade process to finish. Usually it will take quite a long time to download the package (unless the internet connection you use is very fast and stable.





Please also pay attention, when the installation process, there will be a dialog in the terminal for a setting. Before deciding to choose y/n, you can read the questions raised by the system.



