How to solved wxgtk error when upgrade on Archcraft Linux?

When Typing update and upgrade commands, I got an error that there are some package conflicts if upgrading, and this error is from wxgtk. The system is say : remove wxgtk-common can breaks dependency wxgtk-common.
For more details, look within the image below:
sudo pacman -R wxgtk2
If the package can't be removed because it's related to p7zip-gui. What I did was to remove the p7zip-gui app first with the command:
sudo pacman -R p7zip-gui
After the app package above was removed, I re-typed the upgrade command on Archcraft Linux:
sudo pacman -SyuAnd, when there is a dialog like the image below, I type "y".
The package upgrade on Archcraft Linux is running successfully. May be useful.