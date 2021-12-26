How to Create A Shortcut To Run Xubuntu Linux Application in Terminal

Sometimes, some games that are on Steam can only run if I run using the terminal. So basically, the user needs to call the application using the terminal. This requires the user to open a terminal in Linux and write commands to call the application to be run.

One of the benefits of running apps on Linux using the terminal is that the user can find out the logs of the application activity that is running at the same time. It is often used to check, whether the application is running properly or find errors while running.





In my opinion, Calling the application through the terminal many times is a bit of a hassle. However, the user can create a 1-click shortcut that can run the application through the terminal. So users don't have to bother opening a terminal and writing application calling commands repeatedly when calling applications.





How to create a shortcut to run linux apps via terminal in Xubuntu?

Please open Menu Editor/Menu Libre. To install it can go to this page .

. Add launcher and write below command: xfce4-terminal -e steam

Please give the name of the Launcher as you wish. In this case I named it Steam Terminal .

. Save launcher.

Users can also directly edit from an existing shortcut like I did:



In that command, I executed steam using the terminal as a solution to the problem I wrote above. The command above is just an example, users can apply it in gnome-terminal or other terminal.



In the example shortcut above, I use xfce4-terminal to call Steam. So, if the shortcut that I created is clicked, then Steam will open automatically through the terminal. Here is the result of calling steam via terminal in the shortcut I created:

Hopefully useful and ENJOY!...

