How To Find And Move Files In Xubuntu File Manager (Thunar)

Xubuntu is a variant of Ubuntu that uses the XFCE desktop environment. In this distribution the user will not find the default Ubuntu file manager (Nautilus), because Xubuntu uses Thunar as the default file manager.

When using a computer, sometimes we can forget where to put the file that we want to open. In this case we can use Catfish which acts as a file search application.

Using catfish makes it very easy for users to find files. You can quickly search for multiple files with a specific format with this application. However, Catfish has not been able to move/cut multiple files at once. In the Catfish menu only available to copy location, delete, and save.

How to move multiple files on Thunar File Manager?

The simplest way is to select it using the CTRL + left click on mouse. Next select the files you want to move to a specific location. Press CTRL+X (Cut) combination to move the file. Select the folder or directory to place the files to be moved, and press CTRL + V (Paste) to move the files.



Move multiple files using Pattern. The condition is, the files you are looking for have the same keywords. For example, if you want to move a file with the .mp3 format, you can press the CTRL + S combination then type ".mp3" in the pattern search. Or you can also type keywords with the same name as shown below.

Using pattern(CTLR+S) On Thunar





With the above method, we can move some files when you want to tidy up the contents of the directory so that it is easier to find them later. Hopefully Useful.

