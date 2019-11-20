What Linux Distributions Are Lightweight For Laptop And PC?

Image by Pixabay

I get questions like the title of this post, while reading in the Q&A forum. Actually, a lot of Linux distributions are lightweight and can be used on old computers. You can read the article I wrote about " Some lightweight Linux distributions for old computers " in the previous post.





When you are looking for a lightweight Linux distribution, you can choose several distributions that are released using a lightweight desktop environment. In this case, as linux users, we can understand a linux distro that can run smoothly on low specification computers also related to the choice of desktop environment.





An example is me. I use Ubuntu but with a different variant namely Xubuntu. Because I realize that my computer is not smooth when using Ubuntu by default.





Is Xubuntu the same as Ubuntu?





The answer is different. from the default Ubuntu package there are several default applications that come installed when using GNOME (ubuntu desktop environment now).





When I use Xubuntu, I don't find some default applications from GNOME like those installed on Ubuntu. But we can still install and use GNOME applications, except for applications that relate to display settings, some features that exist in GNOME cannot be implemented on the Xubuntu desktop.





Xubuntu has a different display management application than GNOME. So, each desktop environment has different display settings





You can choose several desktop environments that are lighter than GNOME such as Xfce, Lxde, LXQt, KDE or can also use Window Manager that is lighter than the desktop environment.





But, GNOME is also lightweight if you have the specifications of a computer / laptop that is qualified to run it. So, you can more freely choose a desktop display on Linux without having to think about its performance, because in GNOME it will run smoothly on good computer specifications in accordance with the recommendations.





The choice of a desktop display can usually lighten computer performance, but it all depends on the user's taste. So, what desktop environment do you prefer?





