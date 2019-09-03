Fix Xfce Desktop Error, Can't Right-Click and Change Wallpaper





I put this article in the label Story, because I don't really know for sure when I can resolve errors in xfce desktop on Xubuntu 18.04 that I use. At that time, when I wanted to set a wallpaper on the Xubuntu desktop, right-click on the desktop didn't work. Finally, I tried changing the wallpaper via Settings Manager in Xfce. However, that also didn't work, when I chose other wallpapers, I didn't see the wallpaper change on the desktop.





I feel there is a problem in the desktop environment. When I browse, many people who use XFCE also ask about this problem, which is not being able to change the wallpaper and unable to display the menu on the desktop using right-click. In fact, in the Desktop settings, the user checks the "Include Application Menu On Desktop right-click" .





Various ways and suggestions written by people who are members of the forum have not been able to provide solutions to this problem. But finally I found another distribution forum here , which discussed the same problem.





There is one user who writes that the problem is related to the xfdesktop crash. It turned out to be true, when I tried to call xfdesktop, I got an error. However, when I try to run the command "xfdesktop" again in the terminal, there are no more error messages. And the result, when I restart the laptop, right-click and the Desktop menu returns to normal, and I can change the wallpaper.





For users of the Xfce desktop environment who experience the same problem as I experienced. Maybe you can type the command xfdesktop in the terminal to fix the problem. Hopefully useful and ENJOY!.