Oh No, My Archcraft Linux Gets XFCE PolicyKit Agent Error Notification!

I'm getting an Error on XFCE PolicyKit Agent when it finishes updating and upgrading on Archcraft Linux. And this makes me confused and frustrated. Below is a screenshot of the notification:

This issue has been discussed in the Stack Exchange forum, but it has not been able to solve my notification problem. On the forum, many responses answered with suggestions for typing a certain command and that made me even more confused.

There are also those who say that these notifications can be disabled via Settings manager -> Session & Startup. However In Archcraft I use OpenBox, and Session & Startup application is available for XFCE4. On Archcraft Linux using Openbox, the application is not installed by default.

Finally, I opened the Archcraft Linux group on Telegram and looked for the same problem. Apparently, there are several Archcraft users who have the same problem. To solve this problem is very easy in Archcraft. Namely by disabling the XFCE PolicyKit Agent.





How to disable XFCE PolicyKit Agent on Archcraft Linux that using Openbox?

Go to the home directory and please show hidden files by typing CTRL+H



After all the files appear on the screen, please enter the .config directory.



In that directory, please open the Openbox folder, and look for Autostart.



Open the autostart file. The file contains a list of applications that run when the laptop is turned on, including the XFCE PolicyKit Agent.



Please find the application and delete it. In this case I just put ## to disable XFCE PolicyKit Agent.





Next, save and reboot. The notification from the XFCE PolicyKit Agent Error should have disappeared. Hopefully useful and ENJOY!...

You can also watch the video below, to solve the problem in the discussion in this post:







