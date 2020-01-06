Nomacs, Cool Image Viewer Application for Ubuntu Linux!

Are you bored with the default ubuntu image viewer?. In the Linux distribution there are many applications for viewing images. Each linux distro has an image viewer application that is different from other distributions. One example is Xubuntu which uses the default, Ristretto Image Viewer application.

We see that in Mac OS there is an image viewer application that is simple but rich in features as discussed in one of the posts on the OMG Ubuntu . But I instead listened to the discussion from the readers. There is a reader who mentions one cool application to view images, namely Nomacs !.





What makes Nomacs Cool?





Nomacs is an image viewer application that has quite a lot of editing features such as adjusting Exposure, Hue / Saturation, crop images and many other editing features.

Can be used to open various image formats including RAW.

This application can pause and play animated image formats such as in .gif images.

Some of the points above are only some of the features possessed by Nomacs, to find out other features, please try it yourself.





How to install Nomacs on Ubuntu and other distributions?





To install nomacs, you can go to this page . Besides being able to be installed on Linux distributions, Nomacs also supports being installed on the Windows operating system. If you are a Ubuntu user, you can install it by typing the command:





Install Nomacs latest version via snap:

sudo snap install nomacs --edge

Install Nomacs Beta version via snap:

sudo snap install nomacs --beta

You can also install it via the software center directly on Ubuntu 18.04. However, I see that the latest version of this application in the ubuntu software center is version 3.8.0. And in this discussion, I installed Nomacs latest version via snap. Hope it is useful and ENJOY!



