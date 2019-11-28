Why Are There So Many Linux Distribution? How To Choose The Most Appropriate?

Image via Pixabay The title above is one of the questions that once existed in my mind, maybe also the readers. I am currently a Xubuntu user, but many of my community partners use different distributions. Some use Linux Mint, Arch, Ubuntu, Kali and many others. The title above is one of the questions that once existed in my mind, maybe also the readers. I am currently a Xubuntu user, but many of my community partners use different distributions. Some use Linux Mint, Arch, Ubuntu, Kali and many others.





Each linux user have their own preferences. We as users also cannot force other Users to use the same Linux distribution that we use. The point is need. The needs of every linux user are definitely different. Some people use Linux distributions for the purposes of programming, design, or network security and others.





From these various needs, there are many Linux distributions that can be chosen by users based on their needs. There are thousands of Linux distributions listed in Distrowatch. In fact, almost every week we will get information about new releases that are listed on this site.





From the Distrowatch site, we get information about the specific functions of a Linux distribution. Many distributions are in the same category, but the user will also be given an option to determine which linux distro to use.





An example is when a user will choose a distribution for Forensic needs. They can choose between Kali Linux and Parrot, because both distributions are in the same category. But both have different developers. Kali Linux is from Switzerland and Parrot is from Italy. So, which one will you choose ?. All choices depend on the user's decision.





So, How to choose the right Linux distribution for your computer?





In this case, Distrowatch is very helpful for users to determine which distributions are suitable to adjust to the user's computer specifications. Because this site presents very detailed information such as:

Operating system type.

Derivative from other distributions or not.

Origin of Distro. Usually comes from the country of the person who developed it.

Computer Architecture that can run the distribution.

Desktop environment used.

Category.

Development status, whether the distribution is still active or discontinued.





With the information above, you can adjust Linux distributions that are suitable for use on computers with certain specifications. In addition, you can also see some reviews from users who use Linux distributions. But, in my opinion, reviews and comparisons are also their own opinions, so you may also have other opinions. CMIIW.



