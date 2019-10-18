Some New Operating Systems on Distrotest that Caught My Attention!

Image Via Pixabay

Distrotest is one site that provides a variety of Linux distributions that can be run directly on the browser. Or you can also run it on a remote desktop client application, for example using Remmina. So, you can try various linux distributions online without having to install it or make a live CD.





when I visited the distrotest. Apparently, there have been many new systems added. However, there are several new systems that caught my attention.





At the moment you don't need to download the .iso file from Android-x86 just to try it on a laptop. Distrotest has recently added this operating system to be directly tested through VNC-Viewer !.





Raspberry Pi Desktop is one of the newly added operating systems on the OS Distrotes list. For those of you who are curious about the Raspberry OS and want to see the interface. Please try it on this site !. You can find out the contents of this OS before deciding to install it or not.





Red Star OS is a Linux-based operating system used by the country of North Korea. This linux distribution was developed by North Korea since 1998. If you are curious about the OS developed by North Korea, please try!





Hopefully useful and ENJOY!.