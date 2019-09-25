Some Sites that Linux Gamers Need to Know Besides Steam!

Image by Pexels Games are one of the features that are on the computer. People play games as a medium of entertainment, but there are some people who become professional gamers. Lots of cool games available on PC devices. Games are one of the features that are on the computer. People play games as a medium of entertainment, but there are some people who become professional gamers. Lots of cool games available on PC devices.





But unfortunately, support for Linux distributions is sometimes not provided by game developers. This makes sense, because compared to Windows and Mac, Linux distributions have very few users (based on data from Netmarketshare ). But, for those of you gamers who use Linux distributions do not need to worry, because at this time, Steam also has many good games available that support to run on Linux.





Besides Steam, some of these sites can also be visited to find games or news about the game !.





Is one of the big sites to upload or search for Indie games made by someone. I often visit this site and look for free games that are good and can run on Linux.





Not all games available on this site are free, some are paid versions. For those of you who like Indie games, maybe this could be one of your favorite sites if you want to hunt for games. And if you are a game developer or game maker, you can also share the work of your game on this site.





GamingOnLinux is a site that presents new news about games that can run on Linux. The content on this site is updated very frequently. So you will not miss interesting news about games that are on Linux or that can be run on Linux.





Besides Itchi.io, Gamejolt is also a site that you can visit to look for games that can run on Linux. You can filter the search, so that only the list of games that appear can be run on Linux. On this site, there are paid and free games. If you are a game developer, you can sell your game here, or publish it for free.





One site that provides all the games that can run on Linux.





GOG is a site that you can visit to buy a game. In addition there are also free games that are shared there. You can also filter the search for games that can run on Linux to make searching easier. As the name implies (Good Old Games), this site sells classic games on the PC at low prices.

If you like Indie games, you can also look for various Indie games made by Indie developers on this site. In addition, for those of you indie game developers can also display your work on this site !.