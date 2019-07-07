How to fix a broken Window Manager(xfwm4) on Xubuntu?

Last night I upgraded Xubuntu 18.04 with the latest package, but there are some error notifications when new packages are installed. Based on info from system notifications, the Window Manager (xfwm4) that I use on Xubuntu crashes. And this causes the desktop environment (xfce4) on Xubuntu become an error.

Some things happen when the window manager (xfwm4) errors after being updated:

- Display window menu like button to close, minimize, resize missing. so the application opens without the buttons.

- Some of the applications that I open are lagging and not functioning properly.

- Panel is missing.

- Can't type in terminal or app finder menu.

- Sometimes it can't log in, even though the username and password written in Login Screen are correct. So, after typing in the correct username and password, the reaction from the login screen only blinks and does not enter the user's desktop display.





There are many ways I have done to fix this problem. Starting from reinstalling xfce4, xubuntu-desktop, lightdm and other methods, but did not find the right solution. Finally I found on the Linux mint forum that I was discussing About "The window manager at Xfce4 broken after updating the MESA".





From the discussion I have a very simple solution to fix this problem. That is by installing the previous version of Window Manager (xfwm4). In this case I installed version 4.12.5. Here are the steps to install it!.





1. Open the terminal, if it can't, please enter CLI mode by pressing Ctrl+Alt+F2 and make sure you are connected to the internet.

2. Login with your account username and password.

3. Please type the command below:

sudo apt-get install xfwm4=4.12.5-1ubuntu0.18.04.1

4. Please check the version of xfwm4 that is currently used with the command:

apt-cache policy xfwm4

The (***) sign is the version that is currently being used. Next, please reboot the computer (sudo reboot). If successful, you will see the appearance of the windows manager which is not as errorful as when it was upgraded.





I successfully applied this method to Xubuntu 18.04 on my computer, which has an error in the window manager (xfwm4) after the package update.





May be useful and Enjoy!.