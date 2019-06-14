Snap Store Is Available for Ubuntu!, How to Install It?

Snap Store Snap is a software used to install software packages that can run on various Linux distributions. This time Snap Store can be installed and used like using the Software Center (on Ubuntu), or GNOME Software. This application was created specifically to make it easier for users when installing software packages on Snap. Snap is a software used to install software packages that can run on various Linux distributions. This timecan be installed and used like using the(on Ubuntu), or. This application was created specifically to make it easier for users when installing software packages on Snap.





Actually, the Ubuntu Software Center and GNOME software can add the url of a software package and install it. But both of these applications will mix search results that are snap, flatpak and others. This feels less effective because it allows there to be search results for the same software with different sources as shown below:

Searching Krita on Gnome Software

By using a snap store, we can search for software packages that are available only for snap, and will not be mixed as when using the GNOME Software. To install this software is very easy, because it is available in the GNOME Software, Or you can install it via the terminal by typing the command:





sudo snap install snap-store





Actually, installing the software provided by snap is very easy, because the official website has been provided here . Snap users only need to find the desired package, and can be installed via GNOME software or terminal.





With the Snap Store software, users more easily install software from a snap like installing an application in Software Center/GNOME Software. Hopefully useful and ENJOY !.