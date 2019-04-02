How To Set Animated Wallpaper Background On Ubuntu Linux?

I was curious when I saw the animation wallpaper on a friend's computer. At that time he used the Windows operating system using an application that made the wallpaper look like an aquarium, so we would see the animation in the background image.
I find out, whether in Ubuntu it can be set like that. Apparently, there is an application made by someone to make an animated wallpaper on Ubuntu, namely Komorebi.
Komorebi is a cool application that you can use to create an animated wallpaper on Ubuntu and other Linux distros. But, in this application also provided some default wallpaper animations. But you can make your own animated wallpaper as you wish.
To install this application very easily, you can directly install the .deb file provided by the developer here. However, in version 2.0 and above, the .deb file is only available for 64-bit architectures. Even so, we can still install it manually for 32-bit architectures.
Easy way to install Komorebi on Ubuntu!
1. Install the .deb file from Komorebi.
This method is very easy like installing the .exe application on Windows. You only need to execute it through the GDebi Package Installer, or you can go through the terminal with the following command:
sudo dpkg -i name_file.deb2. Install manually ( (This method can be used to install on 32-bit architectures).
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:gnome3-team/gnome3 -y
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:vala-team -y
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:gnome3-team/gnome3-staging -y
sudo apt install cmake valac libgtk-3-dev libgee-0.8-dev libclutter-gtk-1.0-dev libclutter-1.0-dev libwebkit2gtk-4.0-dev libclutter-gst-3.0-dev
git clone https://github.com/cheesecakeufo/komorebi.git
cd komorebi
mkdir build && cd build
cmake .. && sudo make install && ./komorebi
In this case, I installed Komorebi on a 32-bit computer architecture, and there were some obstacles that I found when trying to install it according to the command above.
Some problems that I found when installing Komorebi:
1.Cmake has not been installed
When you install and run the cmake command but the command is not found. Please install cmake with the command:
sudo apt install cmake2. Get CMake error when the installation process
When the Komorebi installation process runs, there is an error as below in ubuntu:
CMake Error at CMakeLists.txt:1 (project):In this case, I can resolve the error by installing several packages, with the following command:
No CMAKE_CXX_COMPILER could be found
sudo apt-get install build-essentialIf the installation is successful and there is no error. Congratulations! You can set the background on Ubuntu with animated wallpapers. This is Komorebi that installs on 32-bit Ubuntu 18.04:
What is your opinion? Hopefully useful, and ENJOY!
