How To Set Animated Wallpaper Background On Ubuntu Linux?

I was curious when I saw the animation wallpaper on a friend's computer. At that time he used the Windows operating system using an application that made the wallpaper look like an aquarium, so we would see the animation in the background image.I find out, whether in Ubuntu it can be set like that. Apparently, there is an application made by someone to make an animated wallpaper on Ubuntu, namely Komorebi Komorebi is a cool application that you can use to create an animated wallpaper on Ubuntu and other Linux distros. But, in this application also provided some default wallpaper animations. But you can make your own animated wallpaper as you wish.To install this application very easily, you can directly install the .deb file provided by the developer here. However, in version 2.0 and above, the .deb file is only available for 64-bit architectures. Even so, we can still install it manually for 32-bit architectures.This method is very easy like installing the .exe application on Windows. You only need to execute it through the, or you can go through the terminal with the following command:In this case, I installed Komorebi on a 32-bit computer architecture, and there were some obstacles that I found when trying to install it according to the command above.When you install and run the cmake command but the command is not found. Please install cmake with the command:When the Komorebi installation process runs, there is an error as below in ubuntu:In this case, I can resolve the error by installing several packages, with the following command:If the installation is successful and there is no error. Congratulations! You can set the background on Ubuntu with animated wallpapers. This is Komorebi that installs on 32-bit Ubuntu 18.04:What is your opinion? Hopefully useful, and ENJOY!