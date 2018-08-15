Image by Pixabay



VLC is one of the best video and audio player applications that are open source. We can install this application on various existing operating systems such as Linux, MAC, Windows, and also Android.





Some interesting features in VLC:





1.Can play various video and audio format files

Besides video, VLC can also be used to play various audio formats. I also use this media player to do these two things.





2. Video streaming

I have never tried streaming using VLC, but you can find this feature in the application.





3. Play videos with ASCII display

You can find this cool feature on VLC. VLC can make the appearance of a video into an ASCII code. We can still watch the video, even though it is an ASCII code.





How to set VLC Video to ASCII:





Open VLC -> choose Tools menu -> Select Video . On the Output menu, please replace with ASCII-art video output . Next, click save, and please try one of the videos to see it using the ASCII display.





4. Change skin

This cool feature is available on VLC. We can replace the display of vlc with other styles. How to change skin on VLC?





Open VLC -> choose Tools -> Preferences . On the Interface menu, please select the Use Custom Skin menu. And please choose the skin you want by clicking the Choose menu on the Skin resource file , then, looking for the skin directory is located.

You can get other VLC skin collections here





5. Give effect to the video being played

When playing a video using vlc, we can give the video various effects. The following is a way to give effect on vlc:





Open VLC -> choose Tools menu -> Effects and Filters , and please select the available effect. You can also see a preview of the selected effect when playing a video.





6. Convert file

This feature is very useful for those of you, who want to convert your videos into audio formats such as .mp3. The method is very easy as in the steps below:





Open VLC -> choose Media -> Convert/Save -> Add the video you want to convert -> Click Convert/Save button. In the Settings menu, please change the Profile with the available format, for example AUDIO - MP3.





Next, in the Destinations file menu, please Browse the directory to save the convert result, then click Save , and Click Start to start the Convert process.





Convert results can be seen in the directory that you selected earlier.





7. Record video

This application can also record the video being played.





Actually, there are many more interesting features that become an advantage of VLC, you can visit the official website here, to see various updates, done by VLC developers. This application is one that I recommend for those of you who are looking for a media player software to run video or audio.





When installing VLC, I've found an error, when uninstalling this application to replace a newer version. The error that appears is:

The following packages have unmet dependencies:

.................

......

...

E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.





In this case, in the error information that I read, there are packages that have not been deleted, so it crashes when I install a new installation. But, I can fix this error by following the advice of forum members on this site , in the following ways:

sudo apt-get remove --purge vlc

sudo apt-get remove --purge vlc*

sudo apt-get remove --purge vlc-data

sudo apt-get autoremove

So, if you get a problem like me, you can use this method to solve it. Don't forget, when you uninstall VLC on linux, you should include the above command.